McCollum and the Siena Saints visit conference foe Quinnipiac

Siena Saints (7-5, 1-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-4, 0-2 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quinnipiac -4; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Javian McCollum and the Siena Saints take on Ike Nweke and the Quinnipiac Bobcats in MAAC action Friday. The Bobcats are 3-1 in home games. Quinnipiac ranks fourth in the MAAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Luis Kortright averaging 3.9.

The Saints are 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Siena averages 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Bobcats and Saints match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nweke is shooting 52.3% and averaging 11.1 points for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

McCollum is averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

