McCollum leads Siena against Canisius after 27-point game

Siena Saints (12-5, 6-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-12, 2-5 MAAC)
The Saints have gone 6-0 against MAAC opponents. Siena averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Henderson is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Griffins. Jamir Moultrie is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.
McCollum is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 13.8 points and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Siena.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.
Saints: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.