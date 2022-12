BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays the Georgetown Hoyas after Javian McCollum scored 27 points in Siena’s 74-70 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Hoyas have gone 3-3 in home games. Georgetown is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Saints have gone 1-1 away from home. Siena is seventh in the MAAC scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Jackson Stormo averaging 10.0.