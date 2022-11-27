McCollum's 14 lead Siena past Seton Hall 60-55

ORLANDO, Fla. — Javian McCollum had 14 points in Siena’s 60-55 victory over Seton Hall on Sunday night in the third-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational.

McCollum was 4-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Saints (4-3). Jayce Johnson scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds. Jackson Stormo finished 5 of 10 from the floor to finish with 11 points.