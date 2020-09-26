Duplessis made his 16th straight field goal with 11:39 remaining for a 37-29 lead, but UTSA punted on its next two possessions. Middle Tennessee put together a 13-play, 72-yard scoring drive, ending with 1:04 remaining, but its two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful in front of a sparse crowd at the Alamodome.
Zakhari Franklin had 119 receiving yards and a score, and freshman Jamal Ligon set a program record with 19 tackles for UTSA (3-0). Jeff Traylor became the first coach in program history to begin his career with three straight wins.
Asher O’Hara threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had two first-half interceptions for Middle Tennessee (0-3). Chaton Mobley added two rushing TDs.
