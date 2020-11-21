Trailing 10-9 after halftime, McCormick broke loose on a 69-yard touchdown run and scored from the 1 that gave the Roadrunners a 23-10 lead with 6:30 left in the third quarter.
McCormick entered second in the nation in yards rushing and set the program’s single-season rushing record at 1,044 yards with a game remaining. He surpassed Jarveon Williams’ 1,042 mark set in 2015-16. It was McCormick’s eighth career 100-yard rushing game, matching Williams’ record.
UTSA’s Zakhari Franklin caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Frank Harris in the second quarter. Franklin, a sophomore, finished with 22 yards receiving and has over 1,000 yards for the season.
Whatley was 22-of-39 passing for 220 yards with two touchdowns. Gore finished with 70 yards rushing to go along with his scoring catch.
