AUBURN, Ala. — Teaira McCowan had 22 points and 10 rebounds in three quarters to power No. 7 Mississippi State’s 85-59 rout of Auburn on Monday night.

The Bulldogs (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) led the whole way and shot 53 percent while holding the Tigers (14-3, 2-2) to a season-low in points.

Mississippi State dominated inside, outrebounding Auburn 43-24 and getting big games from both McCowan and Jessika Carter.

McCowan made 9 of 10 shots and all four free throw attempts while blocking three shots. She sat out the fourth quarter with the Bulldogs holding a big lead.

Carter was similarly efficient at center, making all four shots for 14 points. Neither missed in a combined 10 free throw attempts, six for Carter and four for McCowan.

Chloe Bibby made three 3-pointers and scored 11 while Jordan Danberry had 10 points.

Daisa Alexander led Auburn with 18 points. Brooke Moore scored 16, including four 3-pointers, and Crystal Primm finished with 14.

Auburn got a glimmer of hope when McCowan picked up her third foul eight seconds into the second half. But she stayed in the game and out of further trouble and the Bulldogs’ 38-28 halftime lead kept growing.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi St.: Four inches taller than Auburn’s biggest players, McCowan matched the Tigers’ total of 12 points in the first quarter. She did her damage in 23 minutes.

Auburn: Was receiving Top 25 votes after two straight wins, but couldn’t mount any challenge in this one. Did make some defensive plays with 15 steals.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts No. 15 South Carolina Thursday night.

Auburn visits Vanderbilt Thursday night.

