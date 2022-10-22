McCoy's five total touchdowns lead Idaho past Portland State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MOSCOW, Idaho — Gevani McCoy threw four touchdown passes and caught a pass for a fifth score, leading Idaho to a 56-21 victory over Portland State on Saturday. McCoy’s four passing touchdowns came on only 10 completions. He was 10 of 19 for 248 yards. His 14-yard TD reception came on a halfback pass from Elisha Cummings and gave Idaho a 28-21 lead early in the third quarter.

The Vandals added a McCoy-to-Hayden Hatten 6-yard pass late in the third quarter, plus three touchdown runs in the fourth — two by Roshaun Johnson and one by Anthony Woods. Woods had 130 yards rushing and Aundre Carter 92 among Idaho’s 309 yards on the ground. Johnson scored twice.

Jermaine Jackson had 132 receiving yards with two touchdowns for the Vandals (5-2, 4-0 Big Sky Conference).

Portland State’s Dante Chachere completed 12 of 25 passes for 205 yards with a touchdown but was intercepted three times. Beau Kelly had six receptions for 119 yards that included a 63-yard touchdown for the Vikings (2-5, 1-3).

