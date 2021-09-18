Sacred Heart (2-1) wrapped up the defensive struggle with a punishing 12-play, 89-yard touchdown in the third quarter, scoring on Malik Grant’s 3-yard run. Grant finished with 125 yards on 25 carries.
That drive looked similar to the Pioneers’ opening drive, which covered 85 yards as 13 plays chewed up more than seven minutes. McCray’s 9-yard run tied the game at 7.
A good return on the opening kick set up the Bears (0-2) for Romello Kimbrough’s 1-yard plunge.
Morgan State missed a pair of field goals.
