McCray’s 6-yard TD run and a 25-yard field goal by Gettman came in the third quarter and capped the scoring. After Gettman’s field goal lightning arrived and the game was called.
McCray completed 13 of 22 passes for 214 yards with one interception for Sacred Heart. Chestnut ran for 106 yards on 14 carries
DQ Vinson completed 4 of 12 passes for 35 yards for the Seahawks (0-10, 0-6). Wagner managed just 119 total yards.
