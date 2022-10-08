McCray's 4 total TDs help Southern beat PVAMU 45-13

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Benny McCray threw two third-quarter touchdown passes to Austin Pitre III and ran for two more scores to help Southern beat Prairie View A&M 45-13 Saturday.

Southern (3-2, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took the opening kick of the second half and went 78 yards in five plays, culminating when McCray connected with Pitre for a 23-yard touchdown that gave the Jaguars a 17-13 lead less than 2 minutes into the third quarter.