McCreary and Mercer host Chattanooga

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -1.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Jalyn McCreary scored 22 points in Mercer’s 78-69 loss to the Samford Bulldogs. The Bears have gone 4-1 at home. Mercer is fifth in the SoCon scoring 76.6 points while shooting 50.1% from the field.

The Mocs are 0-1 in SoCon play. Chattanooga averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Bears and Mocs match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamar Robertson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 51.8% from beyond the arc. McCreary is shooting 60.6% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Advertisement

Jamal Johnson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Jake Stephens is shooting 54.7% and averaging 21.4 points over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article