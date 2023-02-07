McCreary leads Mercer against Samford after 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Samford Bulldogs (16-9, 10-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-13, 5-7 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts the Samford Bulldogs after Jalyn McCreary scored 22 points in Mercer’s 80-54 victory against the VMI Keydets. The Bears are 6-5 in home games. Mercer has a 5-11 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 against SoCon opponents. Samford ranks third in the SoCon with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is shooting 55.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Marshall is averaging 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Bubba Parham is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

