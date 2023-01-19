McCreary scores 14 as Mercer knocks off VMI 69-61

McCreary finished 7 of 12 from the floor for the Bears (9-11, 2-5 Southern Conference). Kamar Robertson scored 14 points and added three steals. Shawn Walker recorded 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).

LEXINGTON, Va. — Jalyn McCreary had 14 points in Mercer’s 69-61 win against VMI on Thursday night.

Sean Conway finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Keydets (5-15, 0-7). Tyler Houser added 14 points for VMI. Tony Felder also had 12 points and four assists. The loss was the Keydets’ ninth straight.