The Bulldogs (9-13, 4-6) were led in scoring by Stephen Clark, who finished with 18 points. AJ Smith added 12 points and Elijah Morgan finished with 11 points and two steals.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jalyn McCreary’s 26 points off of the bench helped lead Mercer to a 74-65 victory over Citadel on Saturday.

McCreary scored eight points in the first half and Mercer entered halftime up 30-29. The Bears took the lead for good with 7:49 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Hurtado to make it a 52-51 game.