Anwar Gill had 14 points for the Explorers (5-6, 2-2). David Beatty added 11 points.
Jack Clark, who led the Explorers in scoring coming into the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10). Sherif Kenney, the Explorers’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).
The Minutemen improve to 2-0 against the Explorers for the season. UMass defeated La Salle 85-66 on Dec. 16.
