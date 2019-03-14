LAS VEGAS — Jalen McDaniels had 25 points and 14 rebounds as San Diego State topped UNLV 63-55 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Devin Watson had 19 points for San Diego State (20-12). Nathan Mensah added seven rebounds.

Kris Clyburn had 19 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (17-14). Amauri Hardy added 11 points and seven assists. Joel Ntambwe had 10 points and eight rebounds.

San Diego State’s Devin Watson shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV in the Mountain West Conference men’s tournament Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/Associated Press)

