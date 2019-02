HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Drew McDonald had 27 points and 12 rebounds as Northern Kentucky won its 16th straight home game, getting past Youngstown State 76-69 on Thursday night.

McDonald converted all 12 of his foul shots.

Jalen Tate had 15 points for Northern Kentucky (21-7, 11-4 Horizon League). Tyler Sharpe added 14 points.

Naz Bohannon had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Penguins (12-17, 8-8), whose six-game winning streak came to end. Garrett Covington added 13 points and six rebounds. Devin Morgan had 10 points.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Penguins on the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Youngstown State 82-74 on Jan. 19. Northern Kentucky matches up against Cleveland St. at home on Saturday. Youngstown State takes on Wright St. on the road on Saturday.

