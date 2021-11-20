Duncan was 13-of-22 passing for 217 yards. Ryheem Skinner added 74 yards rushing on 15 carries for Tarleton (6-5), which finished with 477 yards of offense and held Central Arkansas (5-6) to just 161.
Darius Hale ran for 76 yards on 21 carries for the Bears. Hayden Ray kicked a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter.
