Ila Lane had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Gauchos (4-8).
McDonald had four free throws as the Wildcats closed the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 29-23 lead. She opened the second half with a fast-break layup, and after a Santa Barbara basket, four different players scored in a 9-0 run that pushed the lead to 40-25 midway through the third quarter.
Arizona held Santa Barbara to 36% shooting and forced 17 turnovers and committed just four.
The Wildcats open conference play at home against rival Arizona State on Dec. 29.
