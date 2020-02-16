She scored 10 points in the opening quarter, closing the period with a 3-pointer for a 26-13 lead. The lead was still 13 at halftime and 15 after three quarters before an 11-2 run midway through the fourth quarter, including five points form McDonald, put Arizona State ahead by 24, 72-48, with 3:38 to go.

The Wildcats (21-4, 10-4) reached 10 conference wins for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Sam Thomas added 18 points and six assists for Arizona, which swept the season series from the Cougars (11-15, 4-10). The Wildcats shot 53 percent and made 10 of 19 from the arc.

Borislava Hristova scored 18 points and Jovana Subasic 11 for Washington State, which dropped to 0-11 against ranked foes this season.

