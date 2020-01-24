Robbi Ryan led the Sun Devils with 25 points with four 3-pointers. She hit a pair of 3s in the final 1:15 that helped the Sun Devils (15-5, 5-3) cut the deficit to four.

Arizona took the lead for good during an 11-2 run in the third quarter capped at 33-29 on McDonald’s jumper with 2:36 left in the period.

Sam Thomas added 13 points and Amari Carter scored 11 for the Wildcats.

Eboni Walker added nine points and 10 rebounds.

