McDonald, a junior guard from Fresno, California, has scored in double figures in all 57 games of her college career, the longest active streak in the nation. She has 10 20-point games this season.

Michaela Onyenwere had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead UCLA (18-2, 7-2). Guard Charisma Osborne added 14 points.

Arizona’s 92 points were by far the most scored against the Bruins in any game this season.

The Wildcats hit their first seven shots, with McDonald scoring on two layups and a pair of 3-pointers. They didn’t miss until the 3:09 mark of the opening quarter.

NO. 1 BAYLOR 64, TEXAS 44

AUSTIN, Texas — Queen Egbo scored 17 points and Baylor used a big third quarter to extend its domination over Big 12 rival Texas.

Egbo and Didi Richards each scored eight points in the third as Baylor quickly stretched a five-point halftime lead to 18. The Lady Bears outscored Texas 23-5 in the period.

Baylor (19-1, 8-0) has won 21 of the last 22 against Texas and stretched its Big 12 regular-season winning streak to 49 games. The Lady Bears haven’t lost in the conference in the regular season since Texas beat them in 2017.

The defeat snapped a five-game win streak for Texas. The Longhorns beat then-No. 1 Stanford back on Dec. 22 and gave Baylor trouble early. The Lady Bears, the best-shooting team in the country coming in, started just 1 of 9 from the field.

Lashann Higgs scored 10 points for Texas (14-7, 6-3).

CREIGHTON 63, NO. 11 DEPAUL 61

CHICAGO — Olivia Elger scored a career-high 28 points and powered Creighton’s rally from a 22-point deficit, snapping DePaul’s 10-game winning streak.

Elger finished 7 of 10 from 3-point range, including three 3-pointers during the third quarter when the Bluejays (14-7, 6-4 Big East) cut a 20-point halftime deficit to three points.

Creighton tied it at 50 early in the fourth quarter and never trailed again.

Creighton was without Jaylyn Agnew, its leading scorer at 19.8 points per game. Agnew’s last game was on Jan. 17.

Chante Stonewall had 20 points and 14 rebounds for DePaul (19-3, 9-1).

NO. 19 ARIZONA STATE 76, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 75, 3 OT

TEMPE, Ariz. — Reili Richardson made a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in the third overtime and Arizona State edged Southern California for coach Charli Turner Thorne’s 500th career victory.

Alyson Miura’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer did not hit the rim as USC’s three-game winning streak was snapped.

Richardson finished with 24 points on 10-of-25 shooting for Arizona State (16-5, 6-3). Robbi Ryan added 11 points and Kiara Russell had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Endyia Rogers scored a career-high 30 points for USC (11-9, 3-6). Alissa Pili had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Aliyah Jeune had 13 points and four steals.

NO. 24 MISSOURI STATE 90, BRADLEY 56

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Brice Calip and Jasmine Franklin scored 15 points each and Missouri State beat Bradley to tie the Braves atop the Missouri Valley Conference.

Alexa Willard added 13 points and Sydney Wilson 10 for the Lady Bears (17-3, 7-1), who improved to 9-0 at home and extended their win streak over Bradley to six.

Chelsea Brackmann scored 12 points and Gabi Haack and Lasha Petree 10 each for the Braves (16-3, 7-1), who had an eight-game win streak snapped.

The Braves made 20 of 24 free throws but shot just 31% from the floor. Haack made her first four free throws of the game to reach 34 straight and break the school record of 33 set by Genny Mueller (2001-03). Haack then missed her next free throw.

