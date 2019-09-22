Running back Carlo Blackman hit Sam Carmargo for a 4-yard TD and Hayden Ray added a 35-yard field goal just before the break and Blackman’s 23-yard TD run in the fourth quarter cut the Central Arkansas deficit to 28-16 with 12 minutes remaining but Lincoln Victor’s 11-yard touchdown reception capped the scoring with 3:27 to go.
Blackman finished with 17 carries for 147 for Bears (3-1), who came in ranked No. 12 in the FCS Coaches poll.
