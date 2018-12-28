HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Drew McDonald had his seventh double-double of the season and Tyler Sharpe scored 16 points to help Northern Kentucky beat IUPUI 92-77 on Friday night in the Horizon League opener for both teams.

McDonald finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, making 6 of 9 from the field, including 3-of-4 3-pointers, and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Dantez Walton added 12 points and Jalen Tate and Adrian Nelson scored 10 apiece for Northern Kentucky (11-3).

McDonald hit a 3-pointer to spark a 20-4 run that made it 36-20 when Paul Djoko hit two foul shots with 3:41 left in the first half. IUPUI, which missed six consecutive shots and committed four turnovers during that stretch, trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Jaylen Minnett led IUPUI (8-6) with 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting. Camron Justice added 12 points, nine below his season average.

NKU scored 26 points off 16 Jaguars turnovers.

