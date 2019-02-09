WICHITA, Kan. — Markis McDuffie had 25 points as Wichita State defeated Tulane 77-62 on Saturday night.

Erik Stevenson had 13 points for Wichita State (12-11, 5-6 American Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Samajae Haynes-Jones added 12 points.

Caleb Daniels had 17 points for the Green Wave (4-18, 0-10), whose losing streak stretched to 12 games. Connor Crabtree added 17 points. Samir Sehic had 11 points.

Wichita State plays Cincinnati on the road next Sunday. Tulane takes on Tulsa at home on Thursday.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

