McElvain, Hale help Central Arkansas beat Austin Peay 49-20

CONWAY, Ark. — Will McElvain threw four touchdown passes, Darius Hale added two rushing TDs and Central Arkansas scored 42 second-half points to beat Austin Peay 49-20 Saturday night.
On the game’s opening drive, Austin Peay failed to convert a fourth-and-1 play from its own 34 and five plays later McElvain hit Christian Richmond for a 14-yard touchdown with 11:38 left in the first quarter and Central Arkansas (2-3, 1-0 ASUN) led the rest of the way.
Maddux Trujillo kicked a 45-yard field goal early in the second quarter and a 23-yarder just before halftime to make it 7-6 but McElvain connected with Myles Kitt-Denton for a 44-yard touchdown just over a minute into the third quarter, Hale scored on a 1-yard run that made it 21-6 fewer than 2 minutes later and Jarrod Barnes returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown to give Central Arkansas a 28-6 lead with 10:18 left in the third quarter.
Austin Peay’s Kam Thomas had a 96-yard punt return for a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter to make it 28-13.
