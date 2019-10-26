Cook booted a pair of field goals in the second quarter, from 49 and 22 yards, to give Northern Iowa a 6-0 lead. Later, Austin Evans recovered a Missouri State (1-6, 1-3) fumble six yards shy of the Bears end zone, leading to McElvain’s touchdown run two plays later. McElvain followed that with a 46-yard scoring throw to Weston for a 19-0 lead at halftime.
Cook’s 38-yard field goal and McElvain’s 70-yard touchdown pass to Weston late in the third quarter stretched it to 29-0 before the Bears finally scored on a 17-yard touchdown throw from Peyton Huslig to Antwan Woods.
Huslig had 153 yards passing for Missouri State.
