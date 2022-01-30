The Eagles have gone 5-5 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington leads the Big Sky with 16.1 assists. Rylan Bergersen leads the Eagles with 4.4.
The Wildcats and Eagles square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: McEwen averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Dillon Jones is averaging 12.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Weber State.
Bergersen is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Eagles. Linton Acliese is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.
Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.
