McFarlane leads SE Louisiana against Vanderbilt after 20-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (6-7, 0-1 Southland) at Vanderbilt Commodores (6-6)
The Lions are 1-5 on the road. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland giving up 75.6 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Liam Robbins is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.
McFarlane is averaging 8.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Matthew Strange is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.
Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.
