McFarlane leads SE Louisiana against Vanderbilt after 20-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (6-7, 0-1 Southland) at Vanderbilt Commodores (6-6) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -15.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Roger McFarlane scored 20 points in SE Louisiana’s 80-62 victory against the Southern Jaguars. The Commodores have gone 4-3 at home. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC shooting 32.8% from deep, led by Emmanuel Ansong shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Lions are 1-5 on the road. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland giving up 75.6 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Liam Robbins is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

McFarlane is averaging 8.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Matthew Strange is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

