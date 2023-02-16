McGhee and Liberty host Kennesaw State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Liberty Flames (21-6, 12-2 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (20-7, 12-2 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -4.5; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Darius McGhee scored 28 points in Liberty’s 83-73 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Owls are 11-0 on their home court. Kennesaw State is seventh in the ASUN with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Stroud averaging 4.5.

The Flames are 12-2 in conference play. Liberty is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls and Flames match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 13.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

McGhee averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Kyle Rode is averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

