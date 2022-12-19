McGhee leads Liberty against Grambling after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grambling Tigers (6-4) at Liberty Flames (7-4) Lynchburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -12.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces the Grambling Tigers after Darius McGhee scored 22 points in Liberty’s 82-62 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs. The Flames have gone 5-1 in home games. Liberty averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-3 on the road. Grambling has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is averaging 8.6 points and four assists for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 21.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Carte’Are Gordon is averaging 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 11.5 points for Grambling.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

