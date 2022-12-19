McGhee leads Liberty against Grambling after 22-point game

Grambling Tigers (6-4) at Liberty Flames (7-4)
The Tigers are 2-3 on the road. Grambling has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is averaging 8.6 points and four assists for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 21.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Liberty.
Carte’Are Gordon is averaging 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 11.5 points for Grambling.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.