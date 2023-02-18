McGhee leads Liberty against Jacksonville State after 43-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Liberty Flames (21-7, 12-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-17, 4-11 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -10; over/under is 129 BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Darius McGhee scored 43 points in Liberty’s 88-81 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks are 9-4 in home games. Jacksonville State averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Flames are 12-3 in conference play. Liberty ranks seventh in college basketball allowing 60.0 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyelar Potter is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Advertisement

McGhee is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Flames. Kyle Rode is averaging 12.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article