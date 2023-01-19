McGhee leads Liberty against Jacksonville

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Liberty Flames (14-5, 5-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-7, 3-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -6; over/under is 121.5 BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays the Jacksonville Dolphins after Darius McGhee scored 32 points in Liberty’s 82-62 win over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. The Dolphins are 6-0 on their home court. Jacksonville averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Flames are 5-1 in ASUN play. Liberty is 14-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

McGhee is averaging 21.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Flames. Brody Peebles is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

