The teams play for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Flames won the last meeting 71-56 on Jan. 12. Shiloh Robinson scored 21 points to help lead the Flames to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS:
Joseph Venzant is averaging 4.4 points for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.
Flames: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.