McGhee leads Liberty over Bellarmine in ASUN quarterfinal

Liberty took the lead with 15:12 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. McGhee led his team in scoring with 26 points in the first half to help put them up 48-31 at the break. Liberty pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 27 points. They outscored Bellarmine by three points in the final half, as Porter led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.