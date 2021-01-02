Ahsan Asadullah had 15 points for the Bisons (6-6, 1-1), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Romeao Ferguson added 11 points. KJ Johnson had 11 points.
The Flames evened the season series against the Bisons with the win. Lipscomb defeated Liberty 77-70 last Friday.
