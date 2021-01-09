Youngblood finished with16 points and three blocks for the Owls. Spencer Rodgers added 12 points. Kennesaw State (3-9, 0-4) has lost 29 straight against Division I competition, 21 in a row in conference.
Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 69-63 on Friday.
