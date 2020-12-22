Liberty scored 57 first-half points, the most in a half since 2007. It was the first time since 2013 Liberty scored at least 100 points.
Troymain Crosby had 24 points for the Braves (0-3). David Pierce III added 14 points. Tyree Corbett had 10 points.
