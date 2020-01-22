Ian DuBose had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies (1-15, 1-6), who have lost five straight. DuBose also had seven turnovers and four assists. Jalon Gates added 15 points and Myles Pierre had 13 points.

DuBose made 12 of 14 free throws and the Huskies were 21 of 25 from the line. Nicholls made 18 of 22 free throws.

Nicholls plays at New Orleans on Saturday. Houston Baptist plays at McNeese State on Saturday.

