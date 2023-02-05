McGhee scores 26, CSU Bakersfield beats UCSD 75-69 in OT

McGhee had six rebounds for the Roadrunners (8-15, 4-8 Big West Conference). Antavion Collum added 23 points while going 5 of 10 and 12 of 14 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Travis Henson shot 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.