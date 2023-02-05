McGhee scores 26, CSU Bakersfield beats UCSD 75-69 in OT

SAN DIEGO — Marvin McGhee had 26 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 75-69 overtime victory against UCSD on Saturday night.
Bryce Pope finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Tritons (8-16, 3-9). Jace Roquemore added 16 points for UCSD. In addition, Francis Nwaokorie had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.
NEXT UP
CSU Bakersfield plays Thursday against CSU Northridge at home, and UCSD visits Hawaii on Friday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.