McGhee scores 28, Liberty downs Eastern Kentucky 83-73

McGhee added three steals for the Flames (21-6, 12-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Brody Peebles finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Colonels (17-10, 10-4) were led by Devontae Blanton, who recorded 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Eastern Kentucky also got 12 points from Tayshawn Comer. In addition, Darden Kapiti had nine points and two steals.