CARBONDALE, Ill. — Eric McGill had 19 points to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis routed Division III Illinois Wesleyan 76-48 in the debut of coach Bryan Mullins on Tuesday night.

Mullins was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the Salukis and is in the school Hall of Fame. His first team returns just four players from last season and has 10 newcomers.