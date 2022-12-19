McGlothan and Grand Canyon host Idaho State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho State Bengals (3-9) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-4) Phoenix; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe McGlothan scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 83-73 overtime victory over the Pepperdine Waves. The Antelopes have gone 6-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bengals are 1-5 in road games. Idaho State ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc. Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Brock Mackenzie is averaging 13.6 points for the Bengals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bengals: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article