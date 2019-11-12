UCF (1-1) never managed to get back within fewer than six points. The Knights were their own worst enemy at times, as they committed 17 turnovers and shot only 42 percent (5 of 12) from the free-throw line.

For UCF, Frank Bertz and Darin Green, Jr. each scored 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Predicted to finish ninth in the ACC, the Canes could find themselves squarely on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. They have done little to alter that notion in the early stages of the season. Miami’s results continued to follow the proverbial script, with wins over Florida Atlantic and UCF coming on the heels of their opening loss to No. 5 Louisville.

UCF: There are likely growing pains to come for the Knights, who are replacing almost every key contributor from a team that came one shot away from knocking off Duke in last year’s NCAA Tournament. UCF narrowly avoided a loss at the hands of Prairie View A&M in its season opener and was left to rue a series of turnovers that allowed Miami to pull away.

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts Quinnipiac on Saturday. The Bobcats, picked No. 3 in the preseason MAAC coaches poll, will open their season at Brown on Wednesday before facing the Hurricanes.

UCF: Travels to face 2-0 Illinois State on Sunday. The Redbirds opened their season with wins over Belmont and Arkansas-Little Rock.

