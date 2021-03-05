McGusty was 9-of-12 shooting with four 3-pointers and five assists. Nysier Brooks scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Anthony Walker added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Miami, injury-plagued all season, had just six scholarship athletes available but were able to snap a six-game losing streak.
James Karnik scored 15 points, hitting all nine of his free throws, to lead the Eagles. Makai Ashton-Langford added 13 points, Frederick Scott and Kamari Williams scored 11 points each and JC Felder had 10 points and a career-high six blocks. Jay Heath, the Eagles’ leading scorer who had 25 points in BC’s 84-62 win over Miami on Jan. 13, finished with 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting. The Eagles, who made a season-high 18 3-pointers in that January win, had nine on Friday.
The teams started the day with the same winning percentage (.167) so they were playing to avoid becoming the lowest seed for the conference tournament that runs March 9-13 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
