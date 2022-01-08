Duke: The Blue Devils were playing their second home game this week since returning from a stoppage due to a COVID-19 outbreak. They grinded through a win in Tuesday’s return against Georgia Tech, though coach Mike Krzyzewski said the team would need time to get back into peak conditioning again after the layoff. The Blue Devils looked fresher this time and got their offense rolling after halftime, but the problem was more their inability to contain Moore and the Hurricanes’ drivers or cutters that cost them in this one.