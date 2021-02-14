Zep Jasper had 18 points for the Cougars (8-9, 6-4). Payton Willis added 11 points.
College of Charleston defeated Elon 71-53 on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.