McIvor, Clark help Abilene Christian beat Tarleton 28-23

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Maverick McIvor threw for a career-high 385 yards and three touchdowns, Kobe Clark had seven receptions for 115 yards and two TDs and Abilene Christian beat Tarleton 28-23 Saturday night.

Tristan Golightly added seven receptions for 117 yards — including a 72-yard catch-and-run on third-and-9 that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Anthony Smith that made it 28-17 with 5:48 to play.