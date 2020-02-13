SAVVY SENIORS: Central Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors this year. McKay, David DiLeo, Rob Montgomery and Travon Broadway have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Chippewas points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Chippewas have allowed only 74.5 points per game to MAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 81.6 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

KEY FACILITATOR: Jackson has had his hand in 45 percent of all Akron field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 37 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 13-5 when it scores at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Chippewas are 10-0 when they turn the ball over 12 times or fewer and 3-10 when they exceed 12 turnovers. The Zips are 14-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 4-6 when opponents exceed 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan is ranked seventh among all Division I teams with an average of 81.3 points per game.

